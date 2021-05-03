Willie Spence Sings His Ode To ‘The Circle Of Life’ On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all.”

Willie Spence went big for Disney night on Sunday’s “American Idol”, selecting the “Lion King” opener “The Circle of Life”.

RELATED: Willie Spence Stuns ‘American Idol’ Judges With Powerful Cover Of ‘Stand Up’

Spence gave the song more pop edge but still showed off his incredible vocals with the song’s soaring sections, ending on a huge moment.

By the end, the judges were up on their feet and the crowd was cheering.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’: Willie Spence Shows Off Killer Vocals As He Performs Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’

“Man, I am in!” Luke Bryan said. “You just made me feel alive in your circle of life. Willie, you just have the magic.”

Lionel Richie added, “You have that voice. You can sing the phone book and make it yours.”

Finally, Katy Perry told him, “You’re a bona fide idol.”