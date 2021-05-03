Rebel Wilson Reaches Out To Fans After Getting ‘Bad News’ Amid Fertility Struggles

In a post on her Instagram account, 41-year-old “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson shared that she “got some bad news today” amid her struggles to have a child.

She added, “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

Wilson continued, “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense. But I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

The actress didn’t give any other details about her struggle to conceive, though she has been open with fans lately about her health, including her weight loss over the last year.

Speaking with Extra earlier this year, Wilson said, “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back.”

She also said, “I think because I approached it from all areas… the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating… so I really worked on that side.”