Casey Bishop Gives Luke Bryan Chills On ‘American Idol’ As She Delivers Breathtaking Performance Of ‘Toy Story 2’ Song

Casey Bishop stunned the “American Idol” judges with another breathtaking performance on Sunday’s show.

The 15-year-old donned an elegant red ensemble to belt out the “Toy Story 2” ballad “When She Loved Me”, showing off her incredible vocal range.

Bishop was joined by a pianist on stage, while scenes from the movie flashed behind her during the Disney-themed episode of the hit show.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Fans Slam Show As Fan-Favourites Are Booted Off While Arthur Gunn Returns

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had nothing but praise for the teen after the beautiful performance.

“I just believe you are a superstar in the making,” Bryan told Bishop. “I don’t know if I’ve had chill bumps like that in four years of doing this show. It was truly remarkable to watch. I loved every second of it.”

RELATED: Sofia Carson Performs ‘A Whole New World’ With Top 9 On ‘American Idol’

Perry gushed of Bishop growing as a singer, “You’ve been showing us so many different colours of who you are as an artist, who you can be, how you can sing, how you can deliver.

“I mean, just a few weeks ago, you were a rock ‘n’ roll girl, and now you’re like sophisticated, elegant, like grace on stage.

“I love that you can do almost anything. Actually, you can do anything. You just have to believe!”

Richie added of her having grace beyond her years, “It’s one of those things where we can talk to you and coach you about vocals and stuff, but stage presence, poise, and delivery is something you have to naturally have. And you demonstrated tonight, my dear.”

Bishop’s performance was, unsurprisingly, enough to nab herself a spot in the Top 7.