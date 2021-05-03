Grace Kinstler Lets Out Her Inner Elsa With ‘Into The Unknown’ Cover On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Grace Kinstler is letting it go.

On Sunday, “American Idol” celebrated Disney Night, and Kinstler got into the spirit by channelling Elsa from “Frozen II” for a cover of the song “Into the Unknown”.

With an icy backdrop, the singer brought all her power to bear on the hit from the animated sequel, hitting some incredible high notes.

Grace Kinstler – Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

By the end, the crowd were cheering and the judges were giving her a standing ovation.

A shocked Katy Perry shouted, “Oh my goddess!”

“You had the eye of the tiger,” Luke Bryan commented.