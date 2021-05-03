Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther 2’ Title And Shares First Footage Of ‘Eternals’ In Epic New Sizzle Reel

Click to share this via email

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about family.

On Monday, Marvel surprised fans with an epic new sizzle reel celebrating the superhero franchise and teasing the adventures on the way.

“We’re all part of one big family,” Marvel comics creator Stan Lee is heard saying over images from past Marvel films.

After the initial section, the promo teases footage from the upcoming “Black Widow” out July 9, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” out Sept. 3.

Next, the preview offers the first footage from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals”, out Nov. 5, with Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

Marvel also revealed the title of the “Black Panther” sequel — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — and the release date, which is July 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, the “Captain America” followup — out Nov. 11, 2022 — will be titled “The Marvels”.

Other films teased include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” out Dec. 17, 2021, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” out March 25, 2022, “Thor: Love and Thunder” out May 6, 2022, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” out Feb 12, 2023, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” out May 5, 2023.

Finally, the preview teased the upcoming “Fantastic 4” reboot, which is set to be helmed by “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts.