Kristen Bell Says She’s Turned On By Dax Shepard’s Sense Of Humour: ‘The Stupid S**t He Does Just By Being Himself Is So Attractive To Me’

Kristen Bell discusses life during the pandemic, her husband Dax Shepard’s recent relapse, and more in a new interview with Self.

Bell, who tied the knot with Shepard in 2013, says of being open about the ups and downs of their relationship: “I don’t want any young person feeling like there’s a fantasy out there that they just have to find the right person. That’s not how humans work. People change. People grow… Relationships aren’t a puzzle. You cannot pick them up and put them down.”

She also talks about Shepard’s recent relapse with painkillers, telling the mag how he told her: “You can drug-test me whenever you want. I’m going to buy them. I’m going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I’ll do it, no questions asked. [She hasn’t.]

“He’s just good at trying, and that’s all you can ask of anyone. No one’s perfect. He’s proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth.”

She then shares of the couple still finding time to have sex despite their hectic schedules: “There are some times when it’s in the calendar. You’re like, ‘I know you’re tired, but it’s been two weeks, so we really got to get to it.’”

Bell says she remains turned on by Shepard’s sense of humour: “The stupid s**t he does just by being him is so attractive to me. The beautiful thing about him is he finds the comedy in everything.”

Bell says of teaching her daughters, Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, to acknowledge their privilege: “I say to them all the time, ‘I’m not saying you can’t complain. You’re allowed to have any feeling you want, and you’re allowed to sit in it for as long as you need. But when you’re done, I just need you to remember we have the luckiest life you have ever heard of. You have a swimming pool in your backyard.'”

Bell chats to the magazine for May Mental Health Awareness Month.

She says, “I know that I present someone who is very bubbly and happy all the time, and a lot of the time I am, because I have really good tools.

“But there are definitely days when the alarm goes off and I go, ‘No, I’m staying right here. Nothing’s worth it… I’m just going to stay in this cocoon because I need to; because I feel very, very, very vulnerable.’”

Bell, who turns 41 in July, has experienced anxiety and depression since age 18 when she left her native Michigan to study acting at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

She explains how she would ask herself, “’Why do I feel terrible and exhausted every day?'” adding: “I wasn’t suicidal… It was just a generalized dark cloud over me. I felt like my real personality was in a tiny cage inside my body.”