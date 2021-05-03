Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman And More Announced As Met Gala Co-Chairs

Some of Gen-Z’s finest will be serving as co-chairs at this year’s Met Gala.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced last month that the annual celebration of both fashion and celebrity — cancelled last year because of the pandemic — will return in person, first in September, then again in May 2022.

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opening September 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman will serve as co-chairs, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will be honorary chairs, Vogue reports.

Part 2, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open in the museum’s popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022.

It will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” Both parts will close on September 5, 2022.

The first gala in September will be smaller, and held in accordance with government coronavirus guidelines. The second next May is intended to be larger, in line with previous galas which typically hold about 550 guests.