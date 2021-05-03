Bethenny Frankel Talks To Ellen About Performing Standup For The First Time

Bethenny Frankel is well on her way to becoming a comedian.

On Monday, the “Big Shot with Bethenny” star appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about doing a standup comedy set for the first time ever.

Frankel explains that before her set, she reached out to DeGeneres for tips, along with Chris Rock, Whitney Cummings, and Kevin Nealon.

“Everyone responded immediately, which gave me so much respect for the art form,” she says. “And it helped, because it’s not that I needed the material, I wanted the structure. And it went well.”

The set lasted seven minutes, and the reality star says that people laughed.

“It was fun and I felt confident up there, and I felt secure in what I was doing,” Frankel says.