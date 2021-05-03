‘Sex And The City’ Execs Reportedly Adding Women Of Colour As Series Regulars In Upcoming Reboot

“Sex And The City” execs are promising the upcoming HBO Max reboot, “And Just Like That…”, will have a diverse cast.

According to a new report from TVLine, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that not only will half the series’ writing team be comprised of non-white writers, but the cast is getting revamped too.

Aside from returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) and Kristen Davis (Charlotte York), six new characters will be added with three of those added as series regulars and women of colour.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys’ previously told TVLine that Parker and King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

ET Canada reached out to HBO and Michael Patrick King for comment.

The new additions come after it was announced that Kim Cattrall will not reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones. Chris Noth also revealed he would not be coming back as Mr. Big for the reboot.

While Cattrall won’t return, Bloys previously confirmed Samantha wouldn’t be killed off, telling TVLine, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

He added, “[EP Sarah Jessica Parker and King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”