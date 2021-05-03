Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Epic Dance Moves At White-Themed Party Attended By Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon & More

The Hemsworths know how to party.
Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky attended an epic white-themed party on Sunday, with Pataky sharing some snaps from the bash on Instagram.
She also posted an incredible video of Chris showing off his impressive dance moves while wearing a pair of white flares, gold chains, a white jacket, and sunglasses.
Matt Damon, Chris’s brother Liam Hemsworth and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks also attended the party, which was thrown by U.S. model Michele Merkin.
Damon opted for a more casual look than Thor, donning a white hoodie, pants, and sneakers.
Guests were treated to a live performance from Melbourne-based blues rock band the Teskey Brothers.
Luke Hemsworth, his wife Samantha, Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso, and Chris’s personal trainer Luke Zocchi were also in attendance.