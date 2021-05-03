Daniel Dae Kim Helps Launch The Asian American Foundation

Daniel Dae Kim is doing his part to give back to his community.

On Monday, the actor appeared on “CBS This Morning” to announce the launch of The Asian American Foundation during Asian Heritage Month.

Kim, who is a co-chair of the foundation, appeared alongside the organization president Sonal Shah to talk about the work they aim to do.

The foundation is launching with a massive $125 donation to a number of Asian American and Pacific Islander causes.

“We are an incubator, a convener and a funder,” Shah said of their mission.

“Given what the community has been going through,” Kim said, referring to the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, “the initial investments have been going to organizations that are dedicated to stopping anti-Asian hate.”

He later added, “Seeing the number of people and the kind of people who have been attacked over the past year has really affected how I see our ability to move around and be free, and to be considered American.”

Kim also revealed that his wife and parents are now afraid to travel alone given the current environment.

The actor also talked about honouring Asian Heritage Month, saying, “There’s a lot that we’re going through that’s not necessarily positive in our community, but we have a lot to celebrate because we are proud to be American.”