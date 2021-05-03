Kat Dennings Kisses Singer Andrew W.K. In PDA Pics

Click to share this via email

It looks like Kat Dennings might have a new man in her life. The 34-year-old “Thor” star shared new PDA pics with rocker Andrew W.K. over the weekend.

Last week, Dennings posted two solo shots of the 41-year-old musician on her Instagram, captioning it with a heart emoji. On Sunday, she snapped a selfie of Andrew, whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, kissing her forehead as she pouted her lips to the camera.

Andrew also shared a shot of the duo locking lips on his Instagram Stories.

Andrew was married to Cherie Lily in 2008, and it is unclear if or when they split. In May 2019, Lily wished him a happy birthday in a post on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, @AndrewWK! Life wouldn’t be a party without you. #PARTYHARDFORVER ❤️,” she wrote at the time.

Dennings was previously in a relationship with Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016.

