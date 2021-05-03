Lily James Addresses Those Dominic West Kissing Photos: ‘There Is A Lot To Say, But Not Now’

Lily James has finally addressed those Dominic West photos despite still not having much to say.

James, 32, and her “The Pursuit of Love” co-star West, 51, who has a family with wife Catherine FitzGerald, hit headlines in October after they were seen kissing and canoodling in Rome.

West and FitzGerald have since insisted they’re very much still together.

James was then asked about the internet frenzy seven months later in an interview with the Guardian.

However, she insisted, “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

James is now thought to be dating Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman.

West and FitzGerald, who have been married since 2010, share four children: Dora, 15, Senan, 13, Francis, 12, and Christabel, 5. West also shares daughter Martha, 23, with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.