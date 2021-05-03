Disneyland Criticized For Snow White Ride Featuring Prince’s Non-Consensual Kiss

Some aspects of the Snow White story aren’t sitting well with modern critics.

Disneyland in California recently revamped its “Snow White” ride, inspired by the classic 1938 film, removing some of the scarier elements, and focusing more on magic and the seven dwarves.

RELATED: First Trailer For Disney/Pixar’s Fish-Out-Of-Water Story ‘Luca’ Has Arrived

But in an article about the ride at SFGate, writers Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine express their concern with the ride, including the Prince giving Snow White “true love’s kiss” to wake her up from the Evil Queen’s spell.

“The new grand finale of Snow White’s Enchanted Wish is the moment when the Prince finds Snow White asleep under the Evil Queen’s spell and gives her ‘true love’s kiss’ to release her from the enchantment,” the article says. “A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which ‘cannot possibly’ be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.”

RELATED: Disney+ Beginning To Cast New ‘Percy Jackson’ TV Series

The article continues, “Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not okay? It’s hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman, especially given the company’s current emphasis on removing problematic scenes from rides like Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain. Why not re-imagine an ending in keeping with the spirit of the movie and Snow White’s place in the Disney canon, but that avoids this problem?”