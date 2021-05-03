Tess Holliday Reveals She’s Recovering From Anorexia: ‘I’m Not Ashamed To Say It Out Loud Anymore’

Tess Holliday is continuing her honest conversation about body positivity.

In a new candid post, the model, 35, shared that she’s “anorexic and in recovery” while also detailing her life-long struggle with her relationship with her body.

“I’m anorexic and in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore,” Holliday posted on Twitter. “I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free.”

But after seeing many comments about her weight, the stunner decided to share her story.

“To everyone that keeps saying ‘you’re looking healthy lately’ or ‘You are losing weight, keep it up!’ Stop,” she continued in a second post on Instagram. “Don’t. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks✌🏻”

She added, “When you equate weight loss with ‘health’ and place value and worth on someone’s size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller & perpetuating diet culture… and that’s corny as hell.”

Holliday has always been outspoken on body positivity, regularly posting healthy mantras to her Instagram page.