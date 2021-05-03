Ciara Shares Hilarious Videos After Russell Wilson Has His Wisdom Teeth Taken Out

Russell Wilson was out of it after having four wisdom teeth taken out over the weekend, so it’s a good thing his wife Ciara was there to capture it all on camera.

The singer shared a couple of videos of Wilson in a wheelchair after just waking up from anesthesia.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be seen wearing a velour tracksuit and aviator sunglasses after the procedure, complaining that his lips hurt, but not making much sense.

“Oh my god,” Ciara laughed behind the camera, adding: “This is ridiculous.”

Ciara’s latest videos come after she and Wilson celebrated the 6th anniversary of when they met.

“You are beauty to me,” she wrote in one post. “How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love.”