Jana Kramer Gets Candid About Split From Mike Caussin: ‘It’s Not F**king Fair’

Jana Kramer is still emotionally raw after splitting from husband Mike Caussin.

This week, the country singer and actress returned to her “Whine Down” podcast for the first time since filing for divorce, citing, “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery.”

“My heart’s like pounding,” Kramer said. “This is… so sorry for everyone listening right now — this is not easy. For those of you that haven’t seen the news, I filed for divorce a few weeks ago, and it has not been easy, I’ll say that. And honestly, I don’t even know if I want to do the show anymore. I’m being completely honest.”

She also talked about how she and Caussin’s work on the podcast made it feel special for her, saying, “So now it feels weird not having him on here. And, I don’t know, it’s just feels weird.”

Kramer also opened up about the weeks following her filing for divorce.

“I was a zombie, that was for two weeks. Now I go in and out of crying,” she said. “I didn’t want this, at the end of the day. I think where I’m at is, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that this is how it ended, and then I also feel like I let people down. We’ve come on here, and we’ve fought, and we fought for it. But, really, the words that were spoken … they were honest from me, is what I’ll say.”

On the show, Kramer's friend Sara Gretzky said that was "completely shook and shocked" by the split, assuming everything between the couple was going well."Even a few days before things came to light we were like, 'Wow, we're really good right now,'" Kramer admitted.

"I still don't have the strength, it's just somewhere where it's like, I have no choice,'" she added.

“I still don’t have the strength, it’s just somewhere where it’s like, I have no choice,'” she added. “I’m the weakest I’ve ever been. Maybe in the future, I’ll feel that strength, but I went to my therapist a few weeks ago, like, ‘Fine I’ll live this life. I don’t want to break up my family.’ My whole thing is like, I didn’t want this for the kids. I’ve stayed for my kids, even when other things happened. My therapist was like, ‘You don’t want to live that life… it’s taking your life away.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but my kids. We’ll be together.'”

Finally, Kramer said, “I’m going to be destroyed. It’s not what I wanted, it’s not what I worked for and it’s not f—ing fair. That makes me so angry. I worked too damn hard for it to end this way.”