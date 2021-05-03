Jana Kramer Gets Candid About Split From Mike Caussin: ‘It’s Not F**king Fair’

Jana Kramer is still emotionally raw after splitting from husband Mike Caussin.
This week, the country singer and actress returned to her “Whine Down” podcast for the first time since filing for divorce, citing, “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery.”
RELATED: Jana Kramer And Mike Caussin Split After 6 Years Of Marriage
“My heart’s like pounding,” Kramer said. “This is… so sorry for everyone listening right now — this is not easy. For those of you that haven’t seen the news, I filed for divorce a few weeks ago, and it has not been easy, I’ll say that. And honestly, I don’t even know if I want to do the show anymore. I’m being completely honest.”
She also talked about how she and Caussin’s work on the podcast made it feel special for her, saying, “So now it feels weird not having him on here. And, I don’t know, it’s just feels weird.”
Kramer also opened up about the weeks following her filing for divorce.
“I was a zombie, that was for two weeks. Now I go in and out of crying,” she said. “I didn’t want this, at the end of the day. I think where I’m at is, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that this is how it ended, and then I also feel like I let people down. We’ve come on here, and we’ve fought, and we fought for it. But, really, the words that were spoken … they were honest from me, is what I’ll say.”
RELATED: Jana Kramer Speaks Out On ‘Real Housewives Of Nashville’ Rumours
Finally, Kramer said, “I’m going to be destroyed. It’s not what I wanted, it’s not what I worked for and it’s not f—ing fair. That makes me so angry. I worked too damn hard for it to end this way.”