Kim Kardashian Tearfully Confesses She’s ‘Ready’ To Be Happy Again Amid Kanye West Split In New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kim Kardashian is ready to be happy again.

In a new emotional preview for Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the KKW Beauty mogul relies on little sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner during a tearful moment.

Through tears, Kardashian admitted she “feels like a loser” amid the marital drama with husband Kanye West.

“I just want you to be happy and joyful,” Kris says.

Kardashian replies, “Yeah, and I’m ready too.”

The SKIMs designer officially filed for divorce from the rapper on Feb. 19, 2021, seven years after tying the knot in Italy.

The former couple shares four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian discusses the possibility of using a surrogate to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson.

The 20th and final season of “KUWTK” will continue into the summer.