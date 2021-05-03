Drake And Ryan Reynolds Invest In Toronto-Based Wealthsimple

The personal finance service Wealthsimple has gotten a big new round of funding, with some big Canadian names among the investors.

On Monday, the Toronto-based company announced that they have raised $750 million in new funds from personal investors and venture capital, including investments from Drake and Ryan Reynolds.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Has ‘Deadpool 3’ Advice For Ryan Reynolds

“Wealthsimple has received what is to our knowledge the largest private tech investment in Canadian history,” the company said. “Meritech and Greylock, two of the world’s premier tech investors, are leading a $750 million investment round to help Wealthsimple do what we always believed it could: revolutionize the way we do money, and become the biggest consumer finance company in Canada in the process.”

We just raised one of the biggest investments in Canadian history. We're going to use it to revolutionize the way we do money. Oh, and did we mention @Drake chipped in? — Wealthsimple (@Wealthsimple) May 3, 2021

RELATED: Drake, Kevin Hart, Future & More Join In On The Young Thug-Inspired #SkiChallenge

Along with Drake and Reynolds, the company has also raised money from Michael J. Fox, NHL star Patrick Marleau, NBA plays Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell and more.