‘Emily In Paris’ Cast Announces Season 2 Is Officially In Production: ‘We’re Back!’

Attention, “Emily in Paris” fans! Saison deux is officially underway.

On Monday, the cast of the hit Netflix show – including Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo – took to social media to announce that season 2 of the series has begun production.

“Annnd we’re back! Beyond excited to officially be back filming saison deux of @emilyinparis!! More to come. A LOT more!…” Collins teased on Instagram.

“As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way. It’s an honour to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh,” Collins continued in a statement.

She added: “Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”

Creator Darren Star also shared that he felt every fortunate for “the timing of the series release.”

“Everyone around the world was able to become armchair travellers and live vicariously through our cast. We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on season two,” he expressed.

Although there are very few details about what fans can expect from the plot of the second season, they can look forward to Emily Cooper continuing her journey around Paris – as well as other locations in France – winning over her colleagues, making friends and navigating romances.

Along with the exciting announcement, it was also revealed that the series was Netflix’s most-watched comedy of 2020, with 58 million households watching it in the first 28 days of its launch on Oct. 2.