Courteney Cox Helps Share ‘Raw And Real’ Stories In The New ‘9 Months’ Season Three Preview

Courteney Cox is helping give important stories a platform.

In the new trailer for season three of her Facebook Watch series “9 Months”, the “Friends” alum, 56, tells the stories of 10 families as they “experience the unique ups and downs of their pregnancy journeys, in addition to the many challenges expectant parents faced as a result of the global pandemic.”

According to a press release, season three shares the lives of Alicia, “a single mother by choice,” Maddie and Randal, “a teenage couple who are bracing themselves for a potentially high-risk pregnancy,” Ahanu and Petrona, “a transgender couple,” Laura and Patrick, “deaf and pregnant with their first child” and more.

“9 Months” will also tell the story of Kimberly and Darian, a “married couple excited to be pregnant, though it’s a pivot from what they had originally planned: to have Kimberly inseminated with her dead husband’s, and Darian’s best friend’s, sperm.”

“Fans can expect to be completely invested in and captivated by these extraordinary pregnancy journeys,” Cox told People magazine of the new season. “This year, more than ever, the show is a true platform for underrepresented voices that deserve to be heard.”

New episodes will be available every Sunday and Thursday at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET beginning May 9.