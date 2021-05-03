Vin Diesel Claims The Dom And Letty Relationship In ‘Fast And Furious’ Is ‘Potentially The Biggest Love Story’ On-Screen

Vin Diesel is making some big claims about movie romances.

Ahead of “Fast And Furious 9″‘s premiere this summer, Diesel and the rest of the “Fast” cast joined Entertainment Weekly for a new interview, where the “Pacifier” actor claimed the on-screen relationship between his character Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz is one of the best in cinema history.

“One of the biggest blessings of the franchise is my relationship with Michelle,” Diesel explained. “I’ve been told that the Dom-Letty love story is potentially the biggest love story that we’ve seen in cinema.”

He added, “After two decades, you understand that point.”

But for Rodriguez, she almost walked away from the first movie because of the “Fast” filmmaker’s sexist take on her role.

“You don’t just get with a guy because he’s hot. There’s a hierarchy there,” Rodriguez explained. “Can that hot guy get beat up by who you’re dating? If he can, then you don’t date him, because why would you want to lose the hierarchy?”

She continued, “In order to keep it real, I had to school them: ‘I know you guys like Hollywood and all that, but if you want it to be realistic, this is how it really works, and I’m not going to be a slut in front of millions of people, so you’re going to lose me if you don’t change this.’ And they figured it out.”

“Fast And Furious 9” hits big screens on June 25, 2021.