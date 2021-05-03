Billie Eilish Breaks World Record For Fastest Ever Instagram Post To Hit 1M Likes

Billie Eilish just made history thanks to her internet breaking cover shoot for British Vogue.

The magazine’s June cover image has become the fastest ever Instagram photo to reach 1M likes after the “Ocean Eyes” singer posted it to her account.

The superstar, 19, completely transformed her image for the jaw dropping shoot, which sees her wearing an assortment of sultry outfits.

“I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f**k everything else,” wrote Eilish, while captioning another shot from the collection.

As well a taking part in a candid magazine interview, the musician also answered questions from 23 of her famous fans, including Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom and Mel C.

“Do you always kind of determine your own essence?” asks “Thunder Force” star Melissa McCarthy.

“I definitely am who I am,” replies Eilish. “I try really hard to not let any thoughts of ‘What should I look like?’ or ‘What should I be like?’ Because sometimes I find myself thinking about what this person is going to think and then I catch myself and I am like, ‘I don’t have to worry – I am me and the only person I need to make happy’.”

Elsewhere, Halle Berry asks the star for songwriting tips for her daughter, while Avril Lavigne wants to know about her future goals.

Watch the full video here:

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, May 7.