Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Share Look Inside Their Luxurious Home On ‘Open House’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are making a guest appearance on a very different kind of reality TV show.

The couple took fans on a guided tour around their luxury L.A. home during the latest installment of “Open House”.

“It’s like our favourite place to be—this whole open area with the living room and the kitchen together,” Cartwright said.

“[The island] is where we all congregate when everybody comes over before we go out to the backyard. Everybody just hangs out, makes drinks, catches up, and then we head off to the backyard to party,” added Taylor.

Taylor and Cartwright filmed the episode prior to welcoming their first child, a baby boy named Cruz, last month.

The former SUR bartender and his model wife also spoke about their house preparations ahead of their new arrival.

The couple had started keeping one of their bassinets in the living room in order to get their dog comfortable with the upcoming changes.

Back in December, Taylor and Cartwright announced that they would no longer appear in “Vanderpump Rules” in order to focus more on family.

“The last 8 years on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” wrote Taylor on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavours.”