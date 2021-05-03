Kelly Marie Tran is looking back at what it was like to see herself on the big screen in “Star Wars”.

The actress, 32, who made her debut as Rose Tico in 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, was moved by an emotional poem that was penned to the “small Asian girl” on screen.

RELATED: Kelly Marie Tran Speaks Out About Anti-Asian Hate: ‘I Feel So Many Feelings At Once’

In a new clip, shared by Entertainment Weekly, Tran meets one of her fans, MJ Park, a young poet from the new film “Summertime”. After meeting via Zoom, Tran was surprised by her new friend’s moving poem.

“We are all but left to watch a small Asian girl tear apart the First Order with nothing but a heart made of scrap metal and a passion for rebellion,” the poem begins.

“Maybe we see ourselves in Rose,” it continues. “Maybe we see that, maybe, there is something in us that believes in a fate that travels beyond the cosmos, that maybe there is something within us that is screaming to become our own hero. Maybe Rose is our hope in a galaxy that seems so far, far away.”

RELATED: Kelly Marie Tran Visits IMDb’s ‘Movies That Changed My Life’

Rose’s debut in “The Last Jedi” made Tran the first Asian American woman to have a major role in a “Star Wars” film. She later reprised her role in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker”.

More recently, Tran voiced the first Southeast Asian Disney princess in the animated feature “Raya And The Last Dragon”.