2 Chainz Surprised To Learn Gwyneth Paltrow Used His Song To Promote Goop Vibrator

The Goop vibrator is back in stock, and not that the cult favourite needed any help with promotion, Gwyneth Paltrow picked out the perfect song to get the word out.

Sharing the Double Sided Wand Vibrator on Instagram, Paltrow wrote, “The @goop vibrator that sold out in less than 24 hours is finally back in stock. Link in bio to shop; it’s a vibe.”

And sure enough, the clip was set to 2 Chainz’s song “It’s A Vibe”.

Of course, the song isn’t about sex toys but about being in a club.

Tagging the rapper in the post, he quickly responded, “😂Lord …..GP.”

When Goop first launched its own vibrator, Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel that her son Moses, 15, was not happy with her.

“Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!'” she told Kimmel. “He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass.'”

Paltrow responded, “I was like, ‘Thank you!'”