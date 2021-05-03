Sean Combs Adds Some ‘Love’ To His Name

Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, just plain Diddy and Puffy are all names the rapper has been known as.

And once again, a new “era” is starting as he changes his middle name to “Love.”

Sharing his Florida driver’s licence on Instagram, Combs news name of Sean Love Combs was revealed.

“Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA,” he captioned the post.

It’s worth mentioning, that Diddy’s ID photo also looks significantly better than most of the population.

The most recent name change was a long time in the making. In 2017, he told Twitter he was changing his name to “LOVE aka Brother Love.” But after the social media site erupted with negative opinions, he said he “was only joking.”

“Not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn’t change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos, and one of my alter egos is Love,” Diddy clarified.