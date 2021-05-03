Lil Nas X Joins Star Studded Musical Line Up For Final ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows Of The Season

Click to share this via email

“Saturday Night Live” is squeezing a whole host of A-list talent into its final episodes of the season.

“SNL” season 46 returns on May 8 with business magnate Elon Musk acting as MC, while Miley Cyrus will take to the stage as a musical guest.

On May 15, “Schmigadoon!” actor Keegan-Michael Key will make his hosting debut, as “drivers license” singer Olivia Rodrigo also makes her first “SNL” appearance.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy will take over hosting duties for the final show on May 22, where she will be joined by Lil Nas X as musical guest.

The Grammy Award winning artist’s latest single, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Stars like Nick Jonas and Daniel Kaluuya were praised for their turns as hosts earlier in the season.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.