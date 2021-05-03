Pink Reveals She ‘Rewrote’ Her Will During Her ‘Really Bad’ Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Thought It Was Over For Us’

Pink is sharing some terrifying details surrounding her battle with COVID-19.

The singer, 41, and her family tested positive for the novel coronavirus last year, and according to the star, her illness was so bad that she “thought it was over for us.” Pink and her husband Carey Hart share two children, Willow and Jameson.

During an interview with iHeart Radio, Pink details her experience with the virus.

“This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March and it was really really bad and I rewrote my will,” she revealed.

She added, “Jameson and I were really sick, and Carey and Willow [her husband and 9-year-old daughter] weren’t, so you know at the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said ‘I just need you tell Willow how much I loved her.'”

Both Pink and Jameson have since recovered.

Her battle was also the inspiration behind her upcoming single, “All I Know So Far”, which was written from the perspective of a parent speaking to their child for the last time.

“It was really really scary, and really bad and as a parent you think about ‘what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?'” she explained. “This crazy world that we live in now and ‘what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?’ So that was kind of the song.”

“All I Know So Far” will drop on May 7 and will be followed by an album and documentary of the same name on May 21.