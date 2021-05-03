André Leon Talley Discusses Wage Disparity At Vogue While Appearing On ‘Tamron Hall’

André Leon Talley is opening up on the “double standards” he experienced during his time working as an editor at Vogue.

The fashion journalist spoke about salary disparities at the iconic publication while joining “Tamron Hall” on Monday, May 3.

“I just found out two weeks ago from someone of authority that women at Vogue, high, high rate fashion editors made close to a million dollars,” he said. “I never made that much in a year. I made almost $300,000, but people on the same level, maybe they were doing more work than the fashion photoshoots, were making $900,000 a year.”

Talley continued, “They don’t make that anymore, but this is, this what comes when you live in America, when you’re a Black person, you have to wake up and you know there’s a double standard.”

The comments come in the wake of Talley’s recent rift with Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour, following her statement amid last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

On the current status of his relationship with Wintour, Talley shared, “We are friendly, and we care about each other.”

He went on, “In this complicated friendship, in this passive aggressive friendship, you know we sail by each other’s port of call, we sometimes miss each other’s port of call, but sometimes we navigate back around, and I’m looking forward to the day when Anna Wintour calls me and says, ‘Come to my house in Bellport for the weekend.’”

Talley also spoke about whether or not he would ever attend the Met Gala again.

“I have since been in communication with Anna Wintour since she made her announcement about her lack of diversity in Vogue and she has certainly accelerated the inclusivity of diversity in Vogue – on the covers and in the content,” he added.

“So we have been in communications by emails strictly, on birthdays and holidays, and she thanked me for that support. And I would absolutely, if she sent me an invitation, I would go to the Met Ball, I said in the book I would never go back. But if she sent me an invitation I would go to the Met Ball.”

