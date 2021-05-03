Tom Brady Goes Viral After Fans Compare His Kentucky Derby Look To Classic Cartoon Villain

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tom Brady got more attention than he bargained for after stepping out at the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1.

The NFL star went viral after fans compared him to Judge Doom from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”, thanks to his eye catching outfit.

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Defends Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy Toss

Tom Brady at the Derby is rocking the Judge Doom vibe from who framed roger rabbit… pic.twitter.com/XWBV89ADlM — Paul Phillips 🥯 (@BlueFlameBlues) May 1, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked a lot like the classic cartoon villain wearing a navy suit and tie, a black hat and black sunglasses.

RELATED: Tom Brady Says Wife Gisele Bündchen ‘Brings Out The Best Version Of Me’

Fans on Twitter couldn’t resist comparing Brady with Judge Doom, who was played by Christopher Lloyd in the 1998 Disney flick.

Looks like Tom Brady's post-Kentucky Derby plans include framing Roger Rabbit. pic.twitter.com/64eEvqZj1Q — Jennifer M. Wood (@j_m_wood) May 1, 2021

Tom Brady looks like he's watching the Kentucky Derby at 5 then framing Roger Rabbit at 6 pic.twitter.com/Jv2z4vCLXB — Tomas (@M0by_Duck) May 2, 2021

Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby looking like he just framed Roger Rabbit and is about to open the Ark of the Covenant pic.twitter.com/P3kDxu6V7p — Miss Riss (@Its_Miss_Riss) May 1, 2021

Remember that long gestating Roger Rabbit sequel where Judge Doom comes back as Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby? pic.twitter.com/V9ObkQuBcf — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) May 1, 2021

RELATED: Tom Brady Wishes Ex Bridget Moynahan A Happy 50th Birthday In Rare Instagram Post

Other A-list stars who stepped out for a day at the races included NFL star Aaron Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley, as well as Anna Nicole Smith‘s 14-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad Larry Birkhead.