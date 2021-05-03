Tom Brady Goes Viral After Fans Compare His Kentucky Derby Look To Classic Cartoon Villain

By Sarah Curran.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady — Photo: EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Tom Brady got more attention than he bargained for after stepping out at the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1. 

The NFL star went viral after fans compared him to Judge Doom from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”, thanks to his eye catching outfit. 

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Defends Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy Toss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked a lot like the classic cartoon villain wearing a navy suit and tie, a black hat and black sunglasses. 

RELATED: Tom Brady Says Wife Gisele Bündchen ‘Brings Out The Best Version Of Me’

Fans on Twitter couldn’t resist comparing Brady with Judge Doom, who was played by Christopher Lloyd in the 1998 Disney flick. 

RELATED: Tom Brady Wishes Ex Bridget Moynahan A Happy 50th Birthday In Rare Instagram Post

Other A-list stars who stepped out for a day at the races included NFL star Aaron Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley, as well as Anna Nicole Smith‘s 14-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad Larry Birkhead.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP