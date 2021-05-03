Britney Spears Blasts ‘Hypocritical’ Documentaries About Her Life Following ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Britney Spears is speaking out against “other people’s takes” on her story.

The pop star, 39, took aim at “hypocritical” documentaries while sharing an Instagram video of herself dancing on Monday, May 3.

“2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS,” began the “Toxic” singer.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered,” she continued.

Released in February, “Framing Britney Spears” chronicled Spears’ phenomenal career, as well as her struggles with the media and her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie.

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” she went on. “Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends. I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago????”

The mom of two also addressed her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who has claimed that the star is not in control of her own social media presence.

“PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!!” she added. “This is my Instagram !!!!”

The post comes as Spears prepares to address an L.A. court about her conservatorship.