Mark Wahlberg Shows He’s On His Way To Reaching 30 Pound Weight Gain Goal

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his weight gain.

The actor is currently trying to add on weight for his upcoming movie “Father Stu”.

“From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking,” he captioned side by side photos of his physique.

“Yo. You wear mad chubby well homie,” joked Mario Lopez. Wahlberg’s wife Rhea added, “And it looks just as hot in person baby.”

Wahlberg recently spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about his approach.

“After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks…they want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight…I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on,” he said.

Despite the need to gain weight for the role, he did tell Ellen DeGeneres that he has started to wake up at 2:30 a.m. to exercise just to fit it into his busy schedule.