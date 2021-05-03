Oprah Admits She Was ‘Nervous’ About Elliot Page Interview: ‘I Wanted To Get It Right’

Oprah Winfrey is reflecting on the preparations that she undertook before sitting down for her groundbreaking interview with Elliot Page.

The iconic TV presenter enlisted the help of GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Representation, Nick Adams, ahead of the important discussion.

RELATED: Elliot Page Blasts U.S. Anti-Trans Legislation As ‘Upsetting, Cruel And Exhausting’

“We have made progress and I just want to thank you and thank GLAAD for your support in helping me with this interview,” said Oprah during a Zoom conversation with Adams.

I was honored to speak with @Oprah about working with her to prep for the @TheElliotPage interview, how @glaad works to create authentic trans media representation, and how cisgender people can be allies in the fight for trans equality. https://t.co/lxsjiNnqvp — Nick Adams (@NickGAdams) May 3, 2021

“I was actually more nervous about this interview than anything because I wanted to get it right,” she admitted.

Oprah also praised the documentary “Disclosure”, which Adams was a consulting producer on and was featured in.

RELATED: Elliot Page Sits Down With Oprah And Talks About The ‘Horrible Backlash’ Facing Trans People

To prepare for my interview with @TheElliotPage, I watched @disclosure_doc, a documentary on the history of trans images in film & TV. Such an important film. I found it so enlightening. Things I thought I knew, I didn’t. Bravo @SamFederFilm, @amyscholder, & @LaverneCox! — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 30, 2021

The documentary focuses on Hollywood’s impact on the trans community.

“When people who are well known like Chaz Bono or Elliot Page decide to disclose that they’re transgender, people feel like they already know [them],” noted Adams, discussing the significance of Page’s interview.

“It’s good for them to use the platform of mainstream media to talk about their lives and draw attention to social issues [like] all the bills that are happening that are targeting trans youth. The fact that Elliot is able to do that can make a big difference in society.”

RELATED: Elliot Page Reveals To Oprah That He Collapsed After Having To Wear A Dress To The ‘Inception’ Premiere

On Friday, April 30 Apple TV+ released Oprah’s interview with Page, his first on-camera interview since disclosing he is transgender in December 2020.

It is available to stream now on Apple TV+.