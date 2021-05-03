Lily James Transforms Into Pamela Anderson In First Photo From ‘Pam & Tommy’

Click to share this via email

Lily James is making the switch from English rose to blonde bombshell for her upcoming miniseries.

The 32-year-old actress will portray Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy”.

James looked just like the “Baywatch” star in the first photos from filming on Monday, May 3.

Lily James gets into character as bombshell Pamela Anderson on set of Hulu drama ‘Pam & Tommy’. Photo: Splash — Photo: Splash News

The upcoming show will focus on Anderson’s whirlwind romance with rockstar Tommy Lee, who will be played by Sebastian Stan.

Anderson and Lee tied the knot after just four days of dating back in 1995.

The couple welcomed sons Brandon and Dylan before eventually divorcing in 1998.

Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman will also star in the upcoming series, which is being directed by Craig Gillespie.

It’s not yet clear when “Pam & Tommy” will be released.