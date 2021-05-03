Anna Faris Admits ‘There Were A Lot Of Things’ She Ignored In Her Marriage To Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is looking back on the circumstances that led to her divorce from Chris Pratt.

The “Mom” star reflected on their marriage while joined by guest star Rachael Bilson on the latest episode of her “Unqualified” podcast.

During their candid conversation, Faris admitted that she “never talked about any issues” in the relationship, even to her close friends.

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” she explained. “In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision.”

Faris also reflected on not having a close circle of friends to confide in while she was married to Chris from 2009 to 2017.

“I think it stunted me in a lot of ways,” she continued. “One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra, her first husband], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

Faris and Pratt are co-parents to son Jack, 8.

The comedian was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

On being protective of her current relationship with fiancé Michael Barrett, she added, “I’m in an amazing relationship, [so] I do want to talk to everybody about these things, that I don’t really know much about. But I also feel that I want to protect things in a way that I hadn’t considered before.”