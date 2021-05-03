Diplo Sues Ex Girlfriend Over Alleged Harassment And Revenge Porn

Grammy award winning DJ Diplo is launching legal proceedings against his ex girlfriend for alleged harassment against him and his family.

The artist claims that he dated Shelly Auguste in 2019, while she argues that they have been talking since 2014.

RELATED: Diplo Has Not Been Home This Long In 17 Years

Diplo accuses Auguste of being a “relentless and unstable fan who manipulated herself into” his life, in court documents obtained by TMZ.

The musician claims that Auguste has sent explicit photographs and videos to him and his family through fake social media accounts, as well as sexually explicit photographs and videos featuring him.

RELATED: 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell Defends Choice To Live With 41-Year-Old ‘Platonic’ Friend Diplo

Diplo also says that Auguste used racist language towards the mother of his child, and sent messages suggesting self harm.

The DJ said that his fears over Auguste even made him sell his home last month.

Meanwhile, Auguste has alleged that Diplo’s filing is revenge for a restraining order she previously filed, TMZ reports.

RELATED: Diplo Talks His Hectic Career And Why He’s Helping Underground Artists Through His Music Label

Auguste also denies sending the racist texts.

“As this Complaint makes clear, my client and his family have been harassed, stalked and abused by Ms. Auguste for far too long,” Diplo’s manager Bryan Freedman told TMZ. “It’s time for the courts to step in and put an end to her appalling and dangerous behaviour.”