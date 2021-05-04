TikTok User Says Ben Affleck Sent Her A Message On Instagram After She Allegedly Unmatched Him On Raya

A TikTok user is reminiscing about the time she once unmatched Ben Affleck on dating app Raya because she thought it was a fake, only to then be contacted by the actor on Instagram.

Nivine Jay shared a video on the social media site on Monday, writing: “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram,” along with four skull emojis.

She posted the message to the tune of “Waking Up in the Morning” by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Gia Giudice and the caption “Sorry Ben.”

Jay then cut the clip to one of Affleck confirming his identity, telling her in the alleged Instagram DM: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

Jay didn’t say when the alleged exchange took place.

ET Canada has contacted Affleck’s rep for comment.

Jay has since insisted she didn’t mean to poke fun at Affleck with the video.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video,” she told E! News. “l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

See some of the reaction to the vid below.

I need Ben Affleck on my podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? We can do an episode called Why did you unmatch me. https://t.co/PsVRQs1k79 — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) May 3, 2021

ben affleck is a national treasure & any opinion to the contrary will no longer be entertained https://t.co/YBe2Aa76SM — nick usen (@nickusen) May 3, 2021

Ben Affleck after he found out he's gone viral once again. pic.twitter.com/V6REP2owYK — Holls 👻 (@Hollysaysrawrr) May 3, 2021

okay I am very pissed off at Ben Affleck because we NEVER EVEN MATCHED ON RAYA. Rude. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) May 4, 2021

Ben Affleck when someone unmatches him on Raya pic.twitter.com/Swkd2rFKXt — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 3, 2021

Since Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018, he’s dated “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus and Ana de Armas, whom he split from earlier this year.

He was also previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez, with the pair still being friends and seeing one another quite a bit recently following her split from Alex Rodriguez.