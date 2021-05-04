Ellen DeGeneres Catches Luke Bryan Off Guard With A COVID-Friendly Scare

Ellen DeGeneres is back to scaring her guests… just in a COVID-friendly way this time.

The talk show host pranks Luke Bryan on her show Tuesday by catching him off guard with an airhorn.

The scare comes after he’s handed a beer through the same box by a glove-wearing hand after telling DeGeneres how his bout with COVID-19 was the longest he’d gone without having a drink.

He jokes the person in the box wouldn’t have just got in there to hand him the one beer, so he should have known DeGeneres was up to something.

Bryan shares of his recent coronavirus battle, “I had one or two days where it was pretty bad. I never lost my taste and smell, then I got back rocking, had a little fatigue but back to normal [and] feeling okay.”

He also talks about “American Idol” fans being upset after the judges brought back Arthur Gunn over the weekend, but booted out three fan-favourites from this season.

Bryan jokes, “What I’m learning about my position is that a lot of people get upset either way.”

He says of the twist, “These kids last year never got a chance to be on the big show with all the lights and the cameras, to get the wardrobe and all that. So we brought back last year’s contestants.”

Bryan shares a prank pulled on him by his wife and nephew and reacts to the claim he’s Maren Morris’s baby-daddy.

Plus, the country crooner performs the title track off his album Born Here Live Here Die Here.