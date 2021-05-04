Kelly Osbourne Says She And Older Sister Aimee Don’t Speak: ‘She Doesn’t Understand Me’

The Osbournes aren’t quite a big happy family.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Kelly Osbourne revealed that she is completely estranged from her older sister Aimee.

“We don’t talk,” she said. “We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

For her part, Aimee has talked about her complicated relationship with siblings Kelly and Jack in a 2015 interview with the Independent.

“I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No,” Aimee said.

In her interview with Shepard, Kelly talked about her addiction struggles and compared her experience to that of her brother.

“I was so much better at hiding it,” she said. “It did not escape me… So much better at hiding it, until I got to this point, I was like… nodding out.”