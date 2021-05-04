Paris Hilton Debunks Infamous ‘Stop Being Poor’ T-Shirt Photo

Click to share this via email

All these years later and Paris Hilton is still clearing up misinformation about herself.

In a new TikTok video, the heiress and reality TV star debunked a popular old photo of her at an event, supposedly wearing a T-shirt that read “Stop being poor”.

As Hilton shows in the video, the image of the T-shirt was Photoshopped to make it look like she was making a comment on people without any wealth.

“So there’s this photo online of me, I’m sure you’ve seen it,” she said. “I never wore that shirt. It’s completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real, but that’s not the truth.”

In truth, the shirt originally read “Stop being desperate,” but was later altered, becoming the image most people know.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Hilton added.