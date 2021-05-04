Drake’s New Rolls-Royce Features Rims Engraved With The Words ‘F**k You’

Drake is pre-emptively flipping off other drivers on the road.
Over the weekend, luxury accessories film Chrome Hearts unveiled their custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, designed for Toronto rapper Drake.
The car, whose base model runs a cool $400,000 in Canada, has been adorned with Chrome Hearts’ signature gothic stylings, including black leather, embroidering, chrome crosses, and more, according to Driving.ca.
And in a message to other drivers, the car’s chrome wheels also feature rims with the words “F**k you” engraved on them.
The street-legal Rolls-Royce will be on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami until May 15, before moving in with Drake.