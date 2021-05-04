Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Is In Awe Of Her Ability To Feed Their Baby Daughter

Chris Pratt is one supportive husband and father.

Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 then welcomed their daughter Lyla in August 2020.

Schwarzenegger spoke to Iskra Lawrence as part of her “BDA (Before, During & After) Baby” video series, with the pair chatting about breastfeeding and how incredible women’s bodies are to be able to birth and feed a baby.

Schwarzenegger told Lawrence, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne last April, “My husband has always been super supportive. He’ll look at our daughter and be like, ‘Can you believe your body is able to feed your baby?'”

She continued of the pressures that women face after giving birth, “Sometimes, I think—especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby—you have to keep in mind that when you’re breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, ‘Eat to win,’ and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby. Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply.

“Especially when I look back at pictures of myself right before I gave birth, it’s incredible what our bodies are able to do.”

Schwarzenegger told Lawrence of her post-baby physique, “I look at things, and I’m like, ‘My body doesn’t look the way it used to, but I’m able to feed and nourish my baby, which is, as a mom, the greatest gift to be able to have,’ and to have a healthy child is incredible.”