Shailene Woodley Has A Forbidden Love Affair In ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Trailer

Journey to the past to uncover a mysterious romance.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for “The Last Letter From Your Lover”, starring Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, and Callum Turner.

Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner in “The Last Letter” – Photo: Netfllix

According to the official description, the film “follows Ellie Haworth (Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their centre. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.”

The film is based on the novel by JoJo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell, and as Woodley told Entertainment Weekly, she was eager to take the project.

“Before I even read the script I was inclined to say yes,” she said. “I had been really wanting to work with Augustine and just loved her as a human being… Then I read the script and it was really beautifully executed — I don’t feel like there’s a lot of movies that are told this way and are also executed in a way that’s thoroughly entertaining and intelligent.”

She continued, “You recognize the struggles that come with being a woman, specifically in that time era, making decisions for herself and choosing a path that perhaps isn’t the most well-worn, yet is the most fulfilling. There aren’t a lot of stories about women who do make decisions for themselves even though there are serious consequences and repercussions.”