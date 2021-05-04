Jann Arden Announces One-Night-Only Livestream Concert

Jann Arden is preparing to hit the stage.

On Tuesday, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor, and author announced plans for a new livestream event — “Jann Arden On Stage” — set for May 20.

In the special one-night-only performance, Arden will perform some of her biggest hits, in addition to delivering first-time performances of Paul McCartney’s “Lavatory Lil” (from his new McCartney III album) and a cover of the Cure’s “Lovesong”.

Tickets for “Jann Arden On Stage” are on sale now at JannArden.com, where fans can also find additional options, including an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet, limited edition commemorative merchandise, and more.

“I don’t know a single person that doesn’t have ‘going to see live music again’ on their list of things they’re going to do as soon as life gets back to a little bit of normal,” said Arden in a statement.

“But until that happens, I’m excited to announce this livestream event that I think you will absolutely love,” she added. “The band and I got together in a warehouse somewhere to play some music and have some laughs, and I cannot even express how much of a joy-filled experience it was! We’ll be playing songs that I haven’t revisited for many years and even a couple of new ones. Can’t wait for you to see this!”

“Jann Arden On Stage” will take place on Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.