Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals She And Fiancé Andre Gray Are Expecting Their First Child: ‘The Dream Is Finally Coming True’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is having a baby!

On Tuesday morning, the Little Mix singer revealed that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,” the 29-year-old wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo showing off her pregnant body.

Pinnock and Gray have been together since 2016; they got engaged in May 2020.

On Twitter, fans celebrated the happy news, and also highlighted the amount of work Pinnock has continued to do while pregnant.

Leigh Anne Pinnock did THIS while being pregnant.. pic.twitter.com/QwrtlNhxhr — kaat ▽ (@blessingIwt) May 4, 2021

over the last YEAR, leigh anne has got engaged, filmed her own documentary, released an asos range, been in her first film, dropped s2 of her bikini line, had a number 1 single w little mix and now she’s PREGNANT. nobody deserves this happiness and life more. pic.twitter.com/WEEbUKSs5X — shelbs (@perriesgem) May 4, 2021