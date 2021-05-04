Harry Styles Shares Passionate Kiss With Emma Corrin On Set Of ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles fans, prepare yourselves.

The first photos of the Grammy Award-winning singer on the set of his new film “My Policeman” have been released, and things got steamy between him and co-star Emma Corrin.

The 27-year-old was spotted filming in numerous locations around Worthing, UK, and was snapped sharing a passionate kiss with the “Crown” star.

Photo: MEGA

Photo: MEGA

The film adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ novel My Policeman sees the former One Direction singer star as Tom Burgess, a gay police officer who is forced to hide his sexuality due to U.K. laws against homosexuality in 1957.

Photo: MEGA

Styles’ character then meets schoolteacher Marion, portrayed by Corrin, who quickly falls in love with him.

However, their relationship takes a turn when Tom meets — and has a love affair — with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood.

Although no official release date has been announced, fans can keep their eyes peeled to Prime Video as the romantic drama was picked up by Amazon Studios.