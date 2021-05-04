Meghan Markle To Release Her First Children’s Book, Inspired By Prince Harry And Archie

Meghan Markle is releasing her first children’s book.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made the move to California with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie last year after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, will release The Bench on June 8.

The modern-day children’s book is “about the special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

A press release states, “Inspired by her own husband and son, the Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between a diverse group of fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

Credit: Penguin Random House

The Bench is illustrated by Caldecott-winning and bestselling artist Christian Robinson. Meghan will also narrate the audiobook edition, to be released in the U.S. and Canada by Listening Library, an imprint of the Penguin Random House Audio Publishing Group; and in the U.K. by Penguin Random House U.K. Audio.

Credit: Penguin Random House

RELATED: Meghan Markle Discusses Issues Like Racial Bias And Mental Health During Passionate Roundtable With Group Of Trailblazing Girls

Meghan shares of the upcoming release, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

RELATED: Discovery+ To Dissect Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview In New Doc On Body Language