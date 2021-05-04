Robert Irwin Sings A Slurred Version Of The Weeknd After Having Wisdom Teeth Removed

Click to share this via email

Going under for surgery can make you real loopy.

Last month, Robert Irwin underwent surgery to have his wisdom teeth removed and shared a video of the experience, including waking up from anesthesia.

Lying in the hospital bed, with an ice pack wrapped around his head and chin, Irwin tastes a popsicle and remarks, “I can’t feel anything.”

He adds, “I feel like I’m getting less loopy as time goes on.”

Asked by mom Terri what his post-op theme song would be, Irwin sings a slurred take on the Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face”.

He also attempts to whistle, though doesn’t quite succeed.

Later, in the car ride home Irwin describes being oblivious to the passing of time while under anesthesia, adding now, “I’m feeling no pain at all. I’m feeling great.”