Channing Tatum Admits He Only Works Out Because He’s Naked In So Many Of His Films

Channing Tatum appeared as a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, applauding Meg Boggs, a woman who inspires others with her book Fitness for Every Body, which is about her journey to weight loss and self-love.

Tatum told Clarkson, “As someone who works out for a job, I promise you: I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies, mostly.

“At some point I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.”

The “Magic Mike” actor went on, “I literally get to work out as a job and it’s still hard.

“I can’t imagine people that have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?”

Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike”. Credit: Warner Bros.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Says He ‘Had A Lot Of Fear About Connecting’ To His Daughter When He ‘Became A Single Father’

Clarkson then asked Tatum whether he indulged in cheat days like Dwayne Johnson does.

He said, “I sometimes do,” but admitted, as he’s getting older, he now looks at things as extra workout time, so is a bit more careful with what he eats, despite his love of cake.

Tatum’s latest comments come after it was announced that he and director Steven Soderbergh were launching a new reality TV series titled “The Real Magic Mike”.